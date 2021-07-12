What is going on in Cuba? Explaining Protests and Unrest

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets to demand the end of the communist government as the country grapples with an economic crisis and food shortages exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters chanted “freedom” and demanded President Miguel Dáz-resignation Canel’s in major cities such as Havana and Santiago yesterday. The president adopted a tough stance against the protests, threatening a “revolutionary response.”

Cubans are facing their country’s worst economic crisis in 30 years, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the situation.

People have been posting videos on social media expressing their dissatisfaction with basic goods shortages, their lack of liberties, and the government’s handling of the COVID outbreak.

A woman cried in a video shot in Artemisa, a community in western Cuba, “The people are dying of hunger!” Our children are starving to death!”

After an epidemic of cases was disclosed last week in the Matanzas region, protesters have called for a greatly increased COVID vaccination program.

What Happened During the Protests?

The deepening economic crisis in the country has sparked the demonstrations. The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted Cuba’s tourism industry, which is the country’s primary source of revenue.

Many people are forced to queue for hours in order to get basic food products. Others are finding it difficult to obtain work as a result of the pandemic’s effects on restaurants and businesses.

Demonstrations in Artemisa began around lunchtime, with videos of people screaming anti-government slogans appearing.

“I just walked through town seeking for some food and there were a lot of people there, some with signs, protesting,” resident Claris Ramirez told Reuters. They are protesting the absence of treatment and blackouts.”

Because of a COVID curfew in effect between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., protests in Havana took place from around 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are fed up with the lines and shortages,” a demonstrator told the Associated Press. That’s why I’ve come.”

At 1 p.m. on Sunday, Noel Alonso Ginoris, a 26-year-old writer and member of the San Isidro artists’ movement in Havana, which has pushed to undermine the government’s authority, joined the protest in Havana.

“I have never seen such a protest in my life,” he told The Washington Post.

Ginoris stated that he observed a conflict between. This is a condensed version of the information.