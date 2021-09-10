What is China’s motivation for selling off its oil reserves?

On Thursday, China made a major statement, outlining plans to begin selling off more of its strategic oil reserves. This move is a historic first for the world’s second largest economy and second largest oil consumer.

The wider collection of hitches that are rattling China’s economy explains why the country, which uses 14% of the world’s oil, would move in this direction. China’s State Bureau of Grain and Material Reserves defended its move as a means of stabilizing “domestic market supply and demand” and “easing the burden of growing raw material prices for industrial enterprises,” according to a statement.

In response to the news from Beijing, Brent, the worldwide benchmark for oil prices, plummeted 1.6 percent, while U.S. crude plunged 1.7 percent. By the end of Thursday, both had rebounded to $71.85 and $68.45 a barrel, respectively.

It’s unclear how much oil China has in its strategic reserves, but CNN claimed that when oil prices were low in recent years, Beijing went on a buying spree. Estimates range from 37.7 million to 73 million barrels carried in reserve on Chinese ships at sea.

As economies recover, the worldwide production slowdown from COVID-19 is easing into a recovery in demand, pushing consumer prices higher. The demand for electricity at home, in particular, has been so high that some towns have been left without power.

The Chinese government has identified this surge in commodity prices as another factor that could stifle economic growth, therefore sales from its stockpile to enhance domestic supplies could help to moderate price hikes.

The same anxieties about rising inflation that have gripped its counterparts have also seized China. China’s top economic planning body encouraged all provincial-level authorities to manage commodity markets, enhance oversight, and make every effort to assure enough supply and stable prices of key products back in June. The recent announcement of sales from the national stockpile may indicate that, despite efforts to bring prices under control, these fears have not subsided.

China’s manufacturing inflation hit a new high on Thursday, surpassing levels not seen since the financial crisis of 2008. According to Reuters, China’s producer price index has increased by 9.5 percent since August 2020, exceeding expectations of a 9.0 percent increase. High commodity costs were seen to be a major contributor to China’s inflation problems.