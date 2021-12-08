What is Bipin Rawat’s background? India’s top general is on board when a helicopter crashes.

In southern India, a military chopper carrying India’s top general crashed.

The Indian Air Force reported in a tweet that Defense Chief General Bipin Rawat was aboard a Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed near the town of Coonoor in southern India on Wednesday.

Officials informed Reuters that they were still looking to determine if he was among the dead, despite the fact that at least four people were murdered.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat was involved in an accident in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, today.

An investigation into the cause of the accident has been ordered.

December 8, 2021

In a tweet, the Air Force stated, “An inquiry has been ordered to determine the reason of the mishap.”

Rawat was on his way to deliver a lecture at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, from an Indian Air Force installation in Sulur.

In late 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government appointed Rawat as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

After retiring as the army’s head, he assumed the newly created role aimed at uniting India’s army, navy, and air force.

This is a breaking story, and this page will be updated as more information becomes available.