What Is BBL Surgery and How Does It Work? Brazilian Butt Lifts’ Ascension Raises Concerns

The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) has become a pop cultural reference in and of itself, sweeping over social media feeds and sparking debate at the same time—but what is it exactly?

After publishing a study on buttock lift surgery in 1964, Brazilian plastic surgeon Ivo Pitanguy is frequently recognized as the BBL’s creator. The procedure was successful in removing any excess skin and tissue from the area to alleviate sagging, but it was unsuccessful in adding form or fullness.

The first buttock augmentation surgery was performed in 1969 by Bartels et al, who used a silicone breast implant to address atrophy in the left buttock. The first cosmetic buttock augmentation was documented by Cocke and Ricketson in 1973.

Following the popularity of liposuction in the 1980s and 1990s, where fat is removed from unwanted portions of the body, doctors began to experiment with re-adding the fat to other parts of the body, giving birth to the Brazilian butt lift.

Liposuction is used to remove fat from different places of the patient’s body during BBLs, most commonly the stomach, thighs, and back. Often, the patient is advised to gain weight before to surgery in order to ensure that adequate fat can be removed and replaced.

The fat is refined and reinjected into the patient’s hips and buttocks, giving them the popular hourglass appearance.

The popularity of the BBL has surged in recent years. According to a 2020 survey by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the number of butt lifts performed worldwide has increased by 77.6% since 2015.

Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and, in particular, Kim Kardashian have been credited with driving up demand for huge buttocks. Kardashian has denied having butt surgery on multiple occasions, even getting an on-screen x-ray on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to prove she doesn’t have implants.

With the Kardashian family being a pop culture juggernaut and effectively driving most trends, whether it’s clothing, make-up, or even figures, there’s been a surge in desire for her hourglass shape.

That isn't to say it hasn't been panned, with some pointing to the appropriation of Black features as an example.