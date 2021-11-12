What Has Happened to Kim Jong Un? The Dictator of North Korea is rumored to be sick once more.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has not made a public appearance in almost a month, reigniting speculation that he is ailing once more.

On Oct. 12, the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) was last seen on state television during coverage of a missile exhibition in Pyongyang, the country’s capital.

“The US has often stated that it is not hostile to our state, but there is no action-based proof to support this claim,” Kim said at the exhibition.

Kim appeared to have dropped a large amount of weight at the time, prompting many to wonder about his health. According to NBC News, South Korea’s intelligence agency later advised the US National Intelligence Service that Kim is healthy despite losing 20 kg and that his weight reduction is likely the consequence of his efforts to improve his physique.

The North Korean leader has not been seen since the missile display, marking the longest period of time since he has been seen in public since 2014. According to NK News, satellite data has revealed increasing activity at his beach property on North Korea’s east coast and a lakeside mansion near Pyongyang.

Since January of this year, Kim has taken eight months off from public appearances. His absence from a national celebration in mid-April sparked speculation that he was in a coma or had died as a result of a botched heart surgery.

After he reappeared on April 30 for a first inspection tour around the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory, the rumors resurfaced. Kim was seen riding about the property in an electric cart, according to footage released by Korean Central Television (KCTV).

While the North Korean leader appeared to be in good condition, analysts noticed a mark on his arm that suggested he had a cardiovascular operation. According to ABC News Australia, several people thought his usage of a golf cart during the visit indicated he wasn’t in perfect condition.

North Korea has yet to declare any political events that would need Kim’s visit in the coming weeks. On the 17th of December, he is anticipated to make a public appearance to mark his father’s death anniversary.