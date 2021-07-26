What Happens When Athletes Test Positive Like Jon Rahm? COVID Rules at the Tokyo Olympics; What Happens When Athletes Test Positive Like Jon Rahm?

The Tokyo Olympics are taking place amid concerns that the worldwide athletic event would contribute to the continuing COVID pandemic by increasing the number of patients. Jon Rahm, the Spanish golfing champion, is the latest to test positive and will be forced to withdraw from the Games on Sunday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Sports Federations (IFs) established guidelines for treating infections during the Tokyo Olympics in early July. Distinct sports have different rules.

The Spanish Olympic Committee announced on Sunday that Rahm, the current world number one golfer according to the Official World Golf Ranking and the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open in June, will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics golf tournament after testing positive for doping before leaving for Japan.

After the Spanish Olympic Committee previously stated that Rahm would not be replaced due to time restrictions, the International Golf Federation announced on Monday that he would be replaced by Jorge Campillo of Spain. The first round of the tournament begins on July 29.

When Athletes Test Positive, What Happens?

The protocols differ based on the sport category, according to the IOC and IFs’ Tokyo 2020 Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR).

According to the Tokyo Olympics website, the regulations detail “how any implications of a verified positive COVID-19 case would be managed in competitive formats and structures.”

The SSR is “subject to the individual circumstances of each situation, in particular the timing at which the COVID-19 cases are confirmed relative to the start of the respective competition impacted, as well as the applicable International Federation’s rules and regulations,” according to the international bodies.

The Tokyo 2020 website states, “The goal is for all competitions to proceed according to the planned competition timetable.”

Specific restrictions, such as whether or not the athlete would be replaced, who would replace them, and whether or not their results would still count, vary per sport, with differing team structures and tournament forms.

However, the IOC executive board highlighted “three basic principles” addressing COVID instances identified among participants at the Tokyo Games in June, in order to “provide uniformity across sports where possible.” According to the Tokyo 2020 website, they include the following:

Disqualification should not be applied to any individual or team. This is a condensed version of the information.