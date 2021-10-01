What Happened To The 16-Year-Old Girl Who Was Passed Through Razor Wire At Kabul Airport

During the US pullout from Afghanistan, a 16-day-old newborn girl was passed through a razor-wire barrier at the Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to exit the Taliban-controlled country.

Baby Liya, who became a symbol of the pandemonium in Kabul when a video of the incident went viral, is now eight weeks old and living with her parents in Phoenix, Arizona. After Hameed, her father, saw his family on the other side of the airport fence, her mother handed her over to a Marine stationed on a vehicle.

According to CBS News, Hameed’s surname name has been withheld owing to security concerns.

Liya’s parents had no idea Liya’s video was going viral until they arrived in the United States. They are now presenting their narrative of how they were able to flee.

“I’ll tell her she’s a fighter,” she says. She made it through the roughest of situations in her early years. So I’m thinking of giving her the middle name Marine,” Hameed told Arizona Family about his escape from Afghanistan.

Hameed, a linguist and cultural adviser, had been working at the airport during the withdrawal of the United States and had missed Liya’s birth. He hadn’t seen his family in weeks since he couldn’t leave the safe zone.

On Aug. 19, he finally saw his wife and daughter attempting to get over the airport fence and onto the evacuation plane.

“To keep the throng under control, they used water cannons and flashbangs. I could see my daughter screaming and wailing every time a bang went off. Hameed said, “I couldn’t do anything to help.”

He was able to get a Marine to pick up his kid and lift her over the fence while standing on a car. Hameed just had a few minutes with his daughter before his time was up: he now had to save his wife.

Hameed then turned Liya over to another Marine so that he could locate his wife, who appeared to be going to be crushed to death by the tens of thousands of Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

“On that day, I gave my baby to a complete stranger. “The only thing in which I had faith was that he was a Marine and that my daughter would be safe,” Hameed explained.

His wife arrived many hours later. Hameed and his family were reunited and boarded an aircraft to go. Brief News from Washington Newsday.