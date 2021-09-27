What Germany’s Likely Next Leader, Olaf Scholz, Has Said About Joe Biden

Olaf Scholz, the most likely candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany’s next chancellor, has previously stated his support for US Vice President Joe Biden and hopes to reach an agreement with his administration on global taxation regulations.

After guiding his Social Democratic Party (SPD) to a slim victory in Sunday’s legislative elections, Germany’s finance minister has the best chance of creating a new government.

Scholz, who was seen as a safe pair of hands in the SPD as a possible replacement for Merkel, congratulated Biden on his victory over Donald Trump in November.

“Wishing you all the best, Mr. President-elect @JoeBiden. Now is a great time to start a new chapter in transatlantic ties. The United States continues to be Europe’s most important and loyal ally. There’s a lot to do. Thank you for your cooperation! Scholz tweeted at the time, “#EveryVoteCounts.”

Scholz claimed former US President Donald Trump ought to concede on November 10, three days after the election results were called in Biden’s favor. Trump had refused to concede the election and claimed that the results were rigged without offering evidence.

Scholz told a Reuters conference in Berlin on January 12, just days before Biden took office, that by summer he hoped to reach an agreement with the US administration on an OECD framework to impose worldwide corporate taxation standards.

The regulations, which would allow over 135 countries to collect up to 4% extra corporate tax, were proposed by the Group of Rich Countries in October and backed by Germany. The legislation’ goal is to ensure that multinational corporations, such as IT behemoths and European luxury goods conglomerates, pay corporate taxes on a portion of their revenues where they do business rather than where their subsidiaries are registered. The idea also calls for a global minimum tax rate to prevent countries from competing to decrease their taxes in order to attract multinational corporations to their shores.

However, due to the Trump administration’s objections, progress on the accord has been slowed. Washington halted talks with European nations in June, claiming that the talks had hit a “impasse.”

The process was further stymied in November when France chose to levy its own digital services taxes on American tech companies such as Apple, Facebook, and Google. The incident was denounced by Washington. This is a condensed version of the information.