What Exactly Is Framatome? The Company That Reported the Leak at China’s Taishan Nuclear Power Plant

Framatome, a French engineering company, has expressed alarm about a probable leak at a Chinese nuclear power station in which it has a stake.

Framatome, a company that supplies equipment to nuclear power plants worldwide, contacted the United States on June 8 to request assistance with an alleged issue at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province, warning of a “imminent radiological threat,” according to US officials who spoke to CNN.

The company’s warning letter accused the plant of exceeding the allowable level of radiation discovered outside the plant in order to avoid closure, but government officials told CNN that the Biden administration does not believe the situation has reached a “crisis level.”

According to the outlet, the US would have remained out of the situation had Framatome not contacted them to request aid.

The French corporation’s concerns could have ramifications in the coming weeks, particularly if the US decides to aid in the face of escalating tensions with China—but who is Framatome and what does the firm do?

What exactly is Framatome?

Framatome, which is mostly owned by the French utility Électricité de France (EDF), was founded in 1958 to license an American manufacturing company’s pressurized water reactor (PWR).

The company rapidly expanded in size and was selected in 1975 as France’s sole manufacturer of nuclear power reactors.

It has been owned by a number of different companies throughout the course of this century, including German corporation Siemens and French nuclear power specialists Areva NP, before the majority of the company was sold to EDF in 2017.

According to Framatome’s website, nuclear energy is France’s third largest industrial sector, and parent firm EDF has the world’s largest nuclear fleet, with 56 operational reactors.

The company, which employs 7,500 people and operates 18 locations throughout France, specializes in “Nuclear Steam Supply System design, supply, construction, maintenance and modernization,” It exports its products to China, South Korea, South Africa, the United States, and several European countries.

Framatome’s goal statement is that the company aspires to be “the leading designer and supplier of nuclear steam supply systems, equipment, services, and fuel, constantly striving to achieve the highest standards.” This is a condensed version.