What Does the Future Hold for Taliban Talks Host Qatar?

The Taliban’s stunning victory in Afghanistan has brought the group’s presence in Qatar’s capital into the spotlight.

But what about the occasionally contentious outpost, which Doha hoped would bolster its own diplomatic credentials?

Despite its remote location from war-torn Afghanistan, Qatar invited the Taliban to build a political office in Doha in 2013, with Washington’s support, as the Afghan conflict continued.

It was meant to serve as a base for Taliban negotiators, including suspected militants, so that the international world could engage the party politically.

The Qatar process got off to a bumpy start when insurgents flew their flag above the high-walled residence, causing uproar.

It sparked controversy in Kabul when the Taliban branded their mission as the office of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” — the term they used during their 1996-2001 rule.

According to regional researcher Andreas Krieg, “the US increased its pressure on Qatar to host some of the Taliban leaders who were released from Guantanamo.”

“Under the Trump administration, the Taliban office became an increasingly important aspect of the US effort to negotiate a pullout from the country.”

During its leadership from 1996 to 2001, Qatar maintained contact with the Taliban, but unlike Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan, it never established formal relations with them.

Despite this, the Taliban considered Qatar, which holds the region’s largest US airbase, as a neutral host for discussions.

While the issue in Afghanistan was ultimately settled on the battlefield rather than at the negotiating table, commentators claimed Qatar played a significant role in establishing a political space for the Taliban.

Tobias Borck, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, stated, “Qatar has been at the center of this diplomatic engagement for a long time, and that can only happen because there has been a decent engagement with all sides.”

“Discussions were held; the Trump administration’s accord with the Taliban last year… necessitated this space.”

The US and its allies agreed to remove soldiers in February 2020 in exchange for Taliban security guarantees and an insurgent vow to talk with the now-defunct government.

The small community of Afghan emigrants in Doha was depressed in the days after the Taliban gained control of Kabul.

While watching a Taliban official talk on an Afghan news channel, one man, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal, cried.

“They (the Taliban) say a lot of great things until they do anything. Brief News from Washington Newsday.