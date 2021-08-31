What Does the Future Hold for Afghanistan Under Taliban Rule?

After the final American forces left overnight, Afghans awoke on Tuesday to the dawn of a new uncertain era, consolidating the Taliban’s victory after two decades of conflict.

Many fear that the organization would enforce its draconian interpretation of Islamic law once more, brutally beating opponents and imprisoning Afghan women, as they did from 1996 to 2001.

While many Afghans are relieved that the war is over, especially in rural regions, the country still faces significant economic, political, and security concerns.

The Taliban has made a number of pledges, but hasn’t provided many policy details.

Their spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has stated that they will be more lenient than before, providing broad amnesty to their opponents and allowing women to work in various industries while also receiving an education – albeit in segregated classes. They’ve also stated that the media can continue to work normally.

They have expressed a wish to be recognized as a part of the world community, and they have promised that extremist groups will not use Afghanistan as a base to target other countries — a pledge that is at the heart of the US troop pullout agreement.

The Taliban have also stated that they want to build a “inclusive” administration, and that negotiations to do so are now underway. So far, they’ve met with bitter former opponents including ex-President Hamid Karzai and elders from the Panjshir valley, which is dominated by Tajiks.

They’ve dispatched representatives to the largely Shiite Hazara ethnic group. The organization – fundamentalist Sunnis – slaughtered Hazaras during their first term in office.

Despite their best efforts, the Taliban have been unable to gain support from huge segments of the country’s terrified population.

Tens of thousands of Afghans braved terrorism and stampedes to board an evacuation flight to flee Taliban authority. Many of those who remain, particularly women, are afraid of going outside.

“(The) Taliban will go to every length to deny women their basic human rights. “The world should not turn a blind eye… or be naïve about this,” Shaharzad Akbar of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission tweeted.

Although the organization has promised a broad amnesty, individuals who were unable to flee — journalists, human rights activists, and others who worked for the US-backed government and foreign troops – remain terrified.

The Taliban have established working relationships with a number of countries in the region, including Pakistan, Iran, Russia, and China, although there has been no evidence of this. Brief News from Washington Newsday.