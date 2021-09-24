What Does Evergrande’s Missed $83 Million Payment Mean for the Company and the Global Economy?

Evergrande, China’s second-largest property developer, missed the deadline for a $83 million bond payment on Thursday, and while the business has not made any public declarations, there are rumors that it skipped at least some payments.

Reuters and The Wall Street Journal claimed that offshore Evergrande bond holders had not received payments by the deadline on Thursday, despite Evergrande’s silence on the matter. The people who reported Evergrande missing payments were not named, according to Reuters, because they were not allowed to speak to the media.

Evergrande owes $83 billion in bond interest, part of a larger $300 billion-plus debt package accumulated during years of heavy borrowing as the corporation sought to grow in tandem with China’s expanding economy.

Though the $83 million may appear insignificant in comparison to the company’s total indebtedness, it has played a crucial role for investors and creditors attempting to forecast the company’s long-term fate.

Part of Evergrande’s dilemma, according to The Guardian, is that company is experiencing cash flow problems as a result of its funds being locked up in existing assets and property development projects. Now that the payment is unlikely to be made, a bailout from Beijing appears to be one of the most obvious ways in which investors have wagered on Evergrande’s ability to stay afloat.

Unfortunately for the erstwhile real estate behemoth, Beijing does not appear to be interested in offering direct financial assistance.

The government warned local governments earlier this week to prepare for a possible Evergrande bankruptcy. This was followed by a supplementary letter to Evergrande, in which Beijing directed the company to do everything possible to avoid a near-term default. China also invested $18 billion in the country’s baking system to secure its financial institutions.

Investors have expressed conflicting views on what a collapse of Evergrande would signify for the global economy. Scott Kennedy, a Chinese economist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said in an earlier interview that he expected the institutions closest to Evergrande to be hit first, with the financial agony of a collapse decreasing as distance from the firm increased.

