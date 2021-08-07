What Does Ennahdha’s Future Hold After Tunisia’s Political ‘Earthquake’?

Tunisian President Kais Saied’s decision to remove the cabinet and dissolve parliament two weeks ago has thrown his rival, the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha, into an existential dilemma, according to experts.

Ennahdha was already riven by internal splits before last month’s “shock,” while remaining the most powerful party in the decade since the North African country’s revolution.

So, will it be able to survive, and if so, how?

Rached Ghannouchi created Ennahdha four decades ago, and despite years of exile during Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s tyranny, he has stayed at the head ever since.

Ennahdha returned to politics when Ben Ali was deposed in Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, and has since been a part of every parliamentary coalition supporting the country’s run of short-lived governments.

Ennahdha is the country’s most organized party and the largest bloc in the country’s sharply divided 217-seat legislature, which is also led by Ghannouchi.

However, since 2014, the party’s vote share has decreased.

It lost 36 of its 89 seats in the last election two years ago.

Tunisia has lost more than a million votes overall since its first democratic elections in 2011.

In recent years, the party has had internal schisms as younger members have requested changes at the top, including the replacement of Ghannouchi, who is now 80 years old.

Those splits were exposed when Saied, a vehement opponent of the party system, fired the Ennahdha-backed cabinet and halted parliament on July 25.

Saied’s move was a shattering blow for Ennahdha, coming after months of popular indignation over the government’s treatment of Tunisia’s persistent economic and health issues.

Some members of the party have since accused the leadership of endangering the party’s existence due to their lack of political vision.

According to analyst and history professor Abdellatif Hannachi, Ennahdha was undermined by a “earthquake” that exacerbated “internal divides between those who support Ghannouchi and those demanding for him to quit.”

Some opponents of Ennahdha have expressed hope that Saied’s actions may spell the end for the party, which is a unique example of a Muslim Brotherhood-inspired political force that has gained – and maintained – power in a democratic country.

Many in the party, which has been subjected to decades of repression under Ben Ali, are concerned about a campaign of mass arrests or a total ban.

Ennahdha’s “popular base,” according to analyst Mohamed Sahbi Khalfaoui, might help it avoid extinction.

“It would be difficult to completely exclude it from the political scene,” he told AFP.

Ennahdha, on the other hand, has some strengths that make it premature to dismiss it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.