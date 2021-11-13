What Does Britney’s Future Hold? Take a look at Instagram.

Britney Spears is free after nearly 14 years under a rigid conservatorship that she deemed oppressive and exploitative.

Many fans are wondering what will happen now that a California court has overturned the contentious legal agreement that prevented one of the world’s best-selling pop stars from controlling her own life and finances.

There’s a lot of speculation — kids? Travel? Bringing a lawsuit against her family? — but the answer is elusive, especially given Spears’ guarded lifestyle for more than a decade, during which she was mostly dominated by her father, Jamie.

The charismatic artist, who turns 40 on December 2, hasn’t granted an interview in years, rarely appears in public, and last played in October 2018.

The majority of what the public knows about Spears comes from her wacky Instagram account. Spears rose to global stardom as a teenager thanks to a string of successes, including her smash “…Baby One More Time,” before a widely publicized mental breakdown turned her into a paparazzi punching bag.

The cheerful diva has been posting regularly for years, sometimes uploading videos of herself twirling or doing dance routines, and other times waxing poetic about her ambitions and dreams.

The channel of communication between Spears’s opulent Los Angeles estate and the rest of the world — she has more than 90 million Instagram and Twitter followers — has given her some control over her image, and it’s also where the most accurate interpretation of her plans can be found.

Spears expressed concern about her future in a lengthy message in October, a few weeks after her father was removed from the conservatorship, opening the way for the arrangement’s termination.

She wrote, “I’ll simply be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the predicament I’m in.” “Now that it’s here, I’m terrified to do anything for fear of making a mistake.” Marriage has been a recurring subject for Spears, who announced her engagement to 27-year-old Sam Asghari in September.

She revealed earlier this week that Donatella Versace was designing her gown, albeit no public date for the wedding has been established.

Spears has also expressed her desire to have another kid. Kevin Federline, her ex-husband, has majority custody of their two sons, both of whom are now teenagers.

In a disturbing allegation in June, she told the Los Angeles court who ended the conservatorship that she was forced to keep a contraceptive IUD in place despite her desire to conceive because of the agreement.

