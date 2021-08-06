What Does Australia’s Payment of Millions in Reparations to Indigenous People Mean for the United States?

While politicians in the United States debate reparations, Australia’s prime leader announced on Thursday that his country will pay millions of dollars in compensation to Indigenous people who were forcibly removed from their homes.

A reparations issue has raged in the United States for decades, but it resurfaced this year when people from all over the world marched in protest of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May 2020.

According to Laura Pitter, deputy director of Human Rights Watch’s United States Program, Australia’s reparations announcement is likely to increase pressure on the United States to move forward with reparations for African-Americans.

“While there is still work to be done, Australia has made a significant contribution to reparations,” she added.

“The United States should do the same. She went on to say, “It has never completely reckoned with its slavery heritage.” “However, the moment has come to provide equivalent remedy and rehabilitation for decades of mistreatment, free labor, and prejudice that have contributed to our country’s wealth and prosperity.”

Following the release of an official inquiry by the Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission in May 1997, Australia has faced its own reparations discussions in recent years. Between 1910 and 1970, between 10% and one-third of all Indigenous children were separated from their families, according to that inquiry, which looked into child separation in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. The removals had a primarily negative, discriminatory, and “genocidal in aim” impact, according to the review.

According to a news release from his office, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced $378.6 million in compensation for qualified members of the “stolen generations” who were transferred from their communities in the Northern Territory, Australian Capital Territory, and Jervis Bay Territory.

“This announcement underscores the Government’s determination to recognize and accept the nation’s historical wrongs as part of its journey to reconciliation, and this scheme represents a huge step forward in healing,” Morrison said in a statement.

According to, qualifying individuals would get a one-time payment of 75,000 Australian dollars “in acknowledgement of the suffering caused by forced removal” and 7,000 Australian dollars “in recognition that the action to aid healing will be unique to each individual.” This is a condensed version of the information.