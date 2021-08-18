What Does Afghanistan’s Future Hold? In Qatar, peace talks are taking place, but there remains resistance in the Valley.

With Afghanistan’s future uncertain, Qatar is hosting the triumphant group, rivals, and foreign powers in a bid to bring peace to the country after a two-decade conflict waged by the US and its allies.

Simultaneously, two anti-Taliban Afghan leaders have joined forces in a remote northern valley in the hopes of continuing the fight against the group that is now virtually governing a country on the verge of war and peace.

Doha, the capital of the small but powerful Arabian Peninsula country of Qatar, has a long history of enabling discussions between the Taliban and its opponents, most notably hosting the historic peace talks that led to the US military pullout from Afghanistan.

That departure was matched by the near-total collapse of Washington’s ally in Kabul, which occurred over the weekend at such a breakneck speed that it appeared to surprise even the White House.

Now, the oil-rich monarchy will display its goodwill once more in the hopes of averting a new crisis in the region.

“The State of Qatar is making every effort to ensure the safety and security of Afghan citizens, establishing the groundwork for a comprehensive political settlement,” a Qatari official told This website.

“As seen by our continuous participation as mediators in this issue and others in the area, we fully believe in the ability of diplomacy and discussion to achieve this,” the source added.

Doha, which is home to both an Islamist Palestinian political office and the United States’ largest military station in the Middle East, has played a crucial role in reducing tensions in the region.

The May truce between Hamas and Israel, which was eventually monitored by Egypt, an end to a violent conflagration between different Lebanese factions in 2008, and a ceasefire between the Sudanese government and Darfur rebels in 2013 are among its war-related diplomatic triumphs.

In 2017, a Saudi-led quartet, which included Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, placed a diplomatic, economic, and physical boycott on Qatar on allegations that the peninsular country was cultivating close ties with extremist groups and Iran.

However, the country’s role was not hampered by its isolation. This is a condensed version of the information.