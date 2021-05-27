What Do Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin Want to Get Out of Their Face-to-Face Meeting?

When the specifics for the conference between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin were revealed, the reaction in Moscow and Washington, D.C. was notably quiet.

This could be because, after months of mutual mistrust and jabs, the couple will have some difficult subjects to cover when they meet in Geneva on June 16.

Calling your adversary a “killer,” as Biden did in March, and Putin’s answer, “it takes one to know one,” may not have swelled hearts with hope for constructive discourse, but it might play into the hands of the two leaders.

According to Timothy Frye, author of Weak Strongman: The Limits of Power in Putin’s Russia, “Both sides are setting expectations so low that even a summit that goes by without any fireworks and achieves some modest goals will allow both sides to claim some success.”

There is a lot to talk about, but both leaders have made it obvious that there isn’t much opportunity for compromise on certain issues. The 2020 SolarWinds cyberattack on US government institutions, the assassination and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and Russia’s military participation in Ukraine are just a few examples.

Despite the fact that the Biden administration believes the Kremlin is pushing plausible deniability to its limit on those problems, there are points of agreement.

The US president agreed to renew the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Moscow, which limits strategic warheads and launchers, just days after taking office. Nonproliferation of nuclear weapons is in both countries’ best interests.

“That is an area where both sides have demonstrated a willingness to negotiate,” said Frye, a Columbia University professor of post-Soviet foreign affairs.

“Biden, I believe, will want to focus on strategic stability and arms control negotiations that do not bind the US or the Russians to anything more than starting talks to develop a strategic framework.

“Another area where they would point to possible areas of cooperation will be global concerns. They can commit to some type of dialogue on their involvement in combating the coronavirus epidemic and climate change.”

An deal to restore full diplomatic relations, which have been strained by tit-for-tat sanctions and expulsions from embassies and consulates, could be a simple win for both parties.

“Stabilizing diplomatic. This is a brief summary.