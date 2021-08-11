What China’s New COVID Lockdown Means For Growth And Recovery In The Global Economy

China’s new restrictions in response to a recent COVID epidemic could put a pressure on the global economy.

The strict lockdown plan for outbreaks in at least 17 provinces could result in the closure of residential complexes and the cancellation of public activities, slowing China’s consumer development.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that investment banks Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley had lowered their full-year growth forecasts for China in the previous week.

According to Morgan Stanley economists, “the highly transmissible nature of the variation and China’s Covid-zero policy indicate that economic damage is unavoidable.”

China’s National Health Commission recorded 143 new Covid infections on a daily basis, the highest amount since January. Chinese authorities ordered city-wide testing in Wuhan last week, as well as additional limitations in places like Beijing. The new epidemic has raised questions about China’s “zero tolerance” approach for the illness. Because the Delta variations are more contagious, they may be more difficult to contain than the original virus strain.

Any disruption to the Chinese economy has the potential to have a significant impact on the global market, disrupting supply chains and international trade, raising costs, and raising inflation expectations.

The delta variant has put millions of people in China under lockdown once again https://t.co/ywz1jgQjA5

According to Reuters, exports increased 19.3 percent in July over the same month last year, compared to 32.2 percent in June.

“The pandemic spread to other Asian poor countries, perhaps causing trade to shift to China. Exports may deteriorate in the coming months, though, according to Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Importers in China are also dealing with a global semiconductor scarcity, logistical constraints, and rising raw material and freight costs. Orders are still recovering, but there are still many unknowns, such as how quickly the virus will spread, the cost of raw materials, and the recovery of foreign production capacity.

The global proliferation of the Delta version, according to Ken Cheung, chief Asian foreign exchange strategist at Japanese bank Mizuho, “might have impacted global demand, which would stand to affect Chinese exports.”

According to CNBC, David Roche, president and global strategist of Independent Strategy, predicts China’s year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter to decline to between 2% and 3%, with long-term growth of 5% to 6%.

China, which is ahead of the rest of the world and is convergent with a long-term growth trajectory that is lower than many others, is expected to make a “significant comeback,” according to Roche. Brief News from Washington Newsday.