What China, Iran, Pakistan, and Other Afghanistan Neighbors Have to Say About the Taliban’s New Administration

While the Taliban’s conquest of Afghanistan and the installation of a new Islamic Emirate government have captivated the world’s attention, these events have had a greater impact among Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors.

The consequences are being felt by all six countries.

On Wednesday, China’s, Iran’s, Pakistan’s, Tajikistan’s, Turkmenistan’s, and Uzbekistan’s most senior working diplomats met virtually for the first time to explore a regional approach to their common neighbor. The meeting comes just days after their special officials met via virtual link, signaling a sharper focus on the Afghan crisis.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry paraphrased Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying, “Afghanistan currently stands at a historical crossroads.” “The US and its allies retreated quickly, and the power politics, military intervention, and so-called ‘democratic transition’ supported by the US and the West all failed.”

“However,” he continued, “Afghanistan continues to face significant problems, including humanitarian issues, livelihoods, and the COVID-19 pandemic.” Some international actors may utilize political, economic, and financial measures to exacerbate Afghanistan’s problems.”

Wang said the “interim” nature of the administration “shows that there are still many uncertainties in Afghanistan’s future,” in response to the Taliban’s announcement Tuesday of a new interim government made up of senior group officials.

Meanwhile, he urged the Taliban to “unite all ethnic groups and factions, build a broad and inclusive political structure, pursue a moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policy, draw a clear line with terrorist forces, and establish and develop friendly relations with countries, particularly neighbors.”

While Wang believed that the United States and its allies had a responsibility to support stability in Afghanistan after a two-decade war effort, he also believed that neighboring countries “should play a unique role in addressing their own legitimate concerns and providing a good external environment for Afghanistan’s stability and reconstruction.”

Anti-COVID-19 support, preserving trade via land corridors, managing the refugee flow of immigration, humanitarian help, counterterrorism, and counter-narcotics activities are all possible areas of coordination, he said. China has underlined the importance of putting a stop to any violent or separatist actions, notably those involving the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, or Turkistan Islamic Party, an Uighur organization.

