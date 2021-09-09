What Can The World’s Most Accurate Clock Tell Us About The Earth And The Cosmos?

It would take 15 billion years for the clock at Jun Ye’s University of Colorado basement lab to lose a second – roughly how long the cosmos has existed.

The Chinese-American scientist will share $3 million as co-winners of the 2022 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics with Hidetoshi Katori of Japan for this creation.

Working independently, the two developed techniques for trapping and cooling atoms with lasers, then harnessing their vibrations to drive “optical lattice clocks,” the most exact timekeeping devices ever made.

Current atomic clocks, by comparison, lose a second once every 100 million years.

But what are the benefits of increased precision?

Ye told AFP, “It’s actually an instrument that allows you to investigate the basic fabric of space-time in the cosmos.”

Researchers at Ye’s group have demonstrated that time slows down when the clock is moved a few centimeters closer to the ground, confirming Einstein’s predictions of relativity.

These clocks, when combined with current technology, might increase GPS navigation accuracy by a factor of a thousand or aid in the safe landing of an unmanned spacecraft on Mars.

Since the ancient Egyptians and Chinese created sundials, improving the precision and accuracy of timekeeping has been an aim.

The creation of the pendulum clock in 1656, which uses a swinging weight to keep time, was a major step forward, and chronometers were accurate enough to establish a ship’s longitude at sea a few decades later.

Quartz clocks were introduced in the early twentieth century, and when jolted with electricity, they vibrate at highly particular, high frequencies, or number of ticks per second.

Quartz clocks are common in modern electronics, although they are nevertheless subject to changes induced by the manufacturing process or environmental factors such as temperature.

The next major advancement in timekeeping came from harnessing the movements of electrified atoms to create atomic clocks that are impervious to environmental fluctuations.

Physicists know that a single, extremely high frequency causes electrons orbiting the nucleus of a specific type of atom to leap to a higher energy state, causing them to orbit the nucleus further away.

Atomic clocks produce the approximate frequency that causes Cesium atoms to move to the higher energy state.

The amount of excited atoms is then counted by a detector, which adjusts the frequency if necessary to make the clock more precise.

It is so exact that one second has been defined as 9,192,631,770 oscillations of a since 1967.