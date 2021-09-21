What Are the Risks of a US-Australian Submarine Deal?

According to analysts, the United States’ decision to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia has jeopardized long-standing but fragile worldwide pacts aimed at preventing the spread of dangerous nuclear technologies.

The arrangement puts an end to a previous French commitment to provide Australia non-nuclear submarines and significantly improves Canberra’s ability to project military might across the Asia-Pacific area.

Will it, on the other hand, encourage other countries to freely export their nuclear technology, potentially increasing the number of countries capable of producing nuclear weapons?

Initially, Australia sought conventional diesel-powered French submarines, which are easier to detect and require periodic surface visits to replenish their batteries.

Nuclear submarines can spend weeks at a time beneath the surface, traversing large distances undetected, restricted only by the crew’s food and water supplies, which are usually limited to three months.

The US Navy, as well as the British, who are part of the arrangement with Australia, use highly enriched uranium, or HEU, which has been enriched to a level of 93 percent. Submarines at that level can operate for 30 years without needing to refuel.

However, that is the same uranium concentration required for a strong nuclear bomb.

One of the major concerns regarding nuclear proliferation, according to Alan Kuperman, coordinator of the Nuclear Proliferation Prevention Project at the University of Texas at Austin, is that weapons-grade HEU may slip into the hands of a rogue state or terror group.

On the Breaking Defense news site, Kuperman said, “The most plausible path to such a bomb would be for an opponent to divert or steal one of the two essential nuclear explosives, plutonium or highly enriched uranium, from a non-weapons purpose like reactor fuel.”

“Every year, roughly 100 nuclear bombs worth of HEU is used by US Navy ships, which is more than all of the world’s other reactors combined,” he stated.

Nuclear submarines are only found in six countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, and Russia. Countries have been wary in allowing the technology and fuel to proliferate.

The US sale to Australia, according to James Acton of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, is a troubling precedent.

He pointed out that under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty of 1970, countries without nuclear weapons are not banned from acquiring nuclear-powered submarines and, if they so desired, could remove the nuclear material from the vessel.

Acton commented on Twitter, “This is a massive loophole.”

“I’m not worried that Australia will get nuclear weapons. Other states are causing me concern. Brief News from Washington Newsday.