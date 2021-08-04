What Are Dark Patterns and How Do You Use Them? An expert in online media explains

Dark patterns are design features that obfuscate, mislead, force, and/or deceive website users into making unwanted and potentially destructive decisions.

Dark designs can be found on a variety of websites and are employed by a variety of organizations. They take the shape of misleadingly worded buttons, difficult-to-undo choices, and graphical features like as color and shading that draw users’ attention to or away from specific options.

Given the prevalence of online subscriptions and free trials for all kinds of products and services, dark patterns in subscriptions are a popular example of these kinds of design decisions. This dark design may make it harder for users to unsubscribe, or it may convert a free trial into a paid subscription automatically.

Stephanie Nguyen, a designer and public interest technologist, and I produced the zine I, Obscura to show how ubiquitous these kinds of design practices are, as well as the myriad problems they may cause. The zine features case studies of various dark patterns, as well as recommendations for what can and should be done to protect people from such practices. I, Obscura was created in conjunction with the Stanford University Digital Civil Society Lab and the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, and with the support of student authors Ryan Tan, Kaylee Doty, and Kally Zheng.

The inability to cancel a service causes specific financial harm: it causes people to spend money they didn’t mean to spend. Dark patterns, on the other hand, can be harmful in different ways.

These can take the form of emotional manipulation, such as when a website uses a countdown clock on an offer to help a buyer decide faster, despite the fact that time has no influence on the sale or use of the product or service. The harm could also come in the form of a loss of privacy, such as when an app requires users to turn off data collecting in two different settings rather than making privacy settings easily accessible.

Users and organizations have a power imbalance, making it extremely impossible for people to always protect themselves from misleading design techniques. I, Obscura was intended to inform online users about the possibilities.

Consumer protection is also crucial. Consumer protection laws have been enforced by the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general against businesses that use deceptive design techniques, particularly those that target children. It is critical for politicians to limit the usage of dark patterns and to compel businesses to interact.