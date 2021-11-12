Western powers condemn Sudan’s new ruling council’s name.

The United States and European nations blasted Sudan’s military leader’s appointment of a new ruling council on Friday, calling for the reinstatement of the country’s deposed civilian prime minister.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who dismissed Abdalla Hamdok’s cabinet on October 25, established a new transitional council on Thursday that excludes the key faction demanding a return to civilian authority.

The United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland said they were “gravely worried” by the action in a joint statement.

“It contradicts the Sudanese people’s goals as well as the country’s political and economic stability,” it stated.

“We firmly oppose any further escalation and reiterate our appeal for Prime Minister Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government to be restored immediately.”

They also encouraged security personnel to “protect Sudanese citizens’ rights to freely express their views” ahead of a new round of protests scheduled for Saturday.

Sudan has been in the midst of a delicate transition following the overthrow of longstanding tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019, with a hybrid military-civilian arrangement in place ahead of elections in 2024.

The US has ratcheted up the pressure, canceling a $700 million economic aid package aimed at assisting the democratic transition.

US officials applauded the military for its patience during past protests, but they were concerned that Burhan would try to appoint himself instead of reinstating Hamdok.