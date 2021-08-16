Western countries are rushing to evacuate their staff and residents from Afghanistan.

Following the Taliban’s lightning-quick takeover of Afghanistan, Western governments scrambled to evacuate their citizens and local personnel from Kabul on Monday.

After the government crumbled on Sunday, the Islamists retook power, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani admitting the Taliban had triumphed and fleeing the country.

Thousands of people flocked to the city’s airport to flee the Taliban’s feared strict Islamist rule, prompting the US and 65 other countries to release a joint statement asking the Taliban to allow Afghan and foreign nationals to go.

The US administration announced on Monday that Kabul airport had been secured, but witnesses reported forces firing bullets into the air to disperse the masses.

The prospect of looters prompted authorities to cancel all remaining commercial flights.

Several countries, however, were able to evacuate some people on Monday, raising concerns about the fate of the numerous Afghans who have aided foreign embassy employees and military over the last two decades and face Taliban retaliation.

According to Turkish media, an aircraft from Kabul carrying 324 Turkish people arrived in Istanbul on Monday.

After being airlifted out of Kabul, Italy claimed approximately 50 of its ambassadors and 20 Afghans arrived in Rome on Monday.

On Monday morning, a plane carrying 46 Czechs and some Afghans landed in Prague.

A military jet was en route to evacuate translators and local staff, as well as their families, from the Dutch embassy in Kabul, according to Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld.

All Swedish personnel in Afghanistan were evacuated overnight to Doha, while Finland announced that it would assist its diplomatic staff and up to 130 Afghans in leaving the country.

All of Norway’s embassy personnel in Kabul have been evacuated, the country stated. Denmark’s defense ministry said a group had been evacuated “under extremely difficult conditions,” but that a big group was still waiting to be evacuated.

According to parliamentary sources, Germany is prepared to deploy soldiers to assist in the evacuation of German citizens and Afghans in danger from the Taliban.

In Paris, the foreign ministry announced that military reinforcements would be sent to the United Arab Emirates on Monday to assist with evacuations through Abu Dhabi.

According to the French government, more than 600 Afghans working for French organizations have already arrived in France with their families.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of major regional cities last week, Britain ordered the deployment of 600 troops to evacuate its citizens on Thursday.

370 British personnel and citizens, according to Defence Minister Ben Wallace. Brief News from Washington Newsday.