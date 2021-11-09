‘We’re Pioneers,’ says La Masia in Barcelona, which has now opened its doors to women.

Claudia Riumallo Pineda doesn’t take long to figure out where she is when she wakes up.

She can view the Johan Cruyff Stadium within Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva training field from her bedroom window, where she hopes to one day play for the women’s first team.

She’s heading in the correct direction. The 18-year-old is one of nine female trailblazers who enrolled at La Masia, Barcelona’s legendary football academy and proving ground for Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi Hernandez this season.

La Masia has never had a female inhabitant since it first opened in 1979 as an old house near to Camp Nou.

Barcelona Femeni won the Champions League, Liga Femenina, and Copa de la Reina last season, but the women’s squad has been pounding on the door for a long time.

“This year they gave us La Masia, which is a godsend,” Claudia adds, recalling how she used to have to travel an hour by vehicle from Girona simply to train with girls.

She now represents Barca B and studies chemistry at university in the evenings after playing for local rivals Espanyol.

With the club still reeling from the financial problems and the sudden departure of Lionel Messi, the women’s squad is providing the majority of the positive news.

In addition to winning the treble last season, Barca captain Alexia Putellas was named UEFA’s best player of the year and is now nominated for the Women’s Ballon d’Or alongside four colleagues.

Laura Coronado, an 18-year-old goalkeeper, says, “It’s a great burden because we’re the pioneers, but it’s also nice to know that you’re one of the first women to go to La Masia.”

Coronado’s photo, along with 105 others from La Masia’s five professional sports teams, now hangs in the lobby of the newer building, which took over from the previous in 2011.

Gavi, the men’s team’s newest star, moved there when he was eleven years old and still lives there. Ansu Fati, a 19-year-old former resident, is also a former resident.

"The beautiful thing about this club is that the mirror is really clear," says Markel Zubizarreta, Barcelona Femeni's sporting director. "All we have to do now is look to the men's side to see what we should be aiming for." Another remembrance can be found in the corridor leading to the games room: a mural honoring the game.