Wellbrock of Germany wins the Olympic Marathon Swim in two events.

With a strong performance in hot conditions in Tokyo Bay on Thursday, German world champion Florian Wellbrock added Olympic marathon swimming gold to his 1500m bronze.

Wellbrock swam the 10-kilometer (six-mile) course in 1hr 48min 33.7sec, over 25 seconds faster than Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky (1:48:59.0). Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy won bronze in 1:49:01.1.

After Tunisia’s Oussama Mellouli won marathon gold and 1500m bronze at London 2012, Wellbrock and Paltrinieri became only the second and third athletes to capture pool and open-water medals at the same Olympics.

“The first seven kilometers were quite easy,” Wellbrock added. “The water wasn’t particularly warm, so I kept going, and the last leg was a nightmare.

“Today’s biggest competitor was the temperature. I defeated it, as well as everyone else in this race.”

Paltrinieri’s double, which included silver in the 800m freestyle, is all the more amazing considering his preparation for the Games was impeded by glandular disease.

“I didn’t arrive here in the ideal shape due to an ailment I had the previous month, so I knew it would be difficult for me to compete with these guys,” Paltrinieri said.

“But I’m on the podium, so it’s fine.”