Weeks before a crucial vote, the UN envoy for Libya resigns.

Jan Kubis of Slovakia, the UN special envoy for Libya, has abruptly resigned barely a month before key presidential elections in the war-torn country, without providing any explanation to Security Council members.

“Mr Kubis has given his resignation to the secretary general, who has accepted it with sadness,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, adding that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “working on an appropriate replacement.”

When asked why Kubis resigned after less than a year on the job, Dujarric remained tight-lipped, stating simply, “It’s a question you’ll have to ask him.”

“Mr Kubis has made it plain that he will not slam the door today,” Dujarric said, adding that the envoy would present his monthly report on the situation in Libya on Wednesday, as planned.

According to the spokeswoman, no date has been established for his departure.

Libya’s first-ever direct presidential election is set for December 24, as the UN attempts to put an end to a decade of conflict in the oil-rich country since a NATO-backed rebellion ousted and executed strongman Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

Kubis’ resignation was announced to the Security Council’s 15 members early on Tuesday. Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy envoy to the United Nations, told reporters that he had no idea why he was going and was looking into it.

Kubis, a 69-year-old former UN envoy for Lebanon, was appointed to the Libya role in January.

The Security Council was recently split on whether to reorganize the leadership of the UN’s political mission in Libya, with several members advocating for the envoy’s office to be moved from Geneva to Tripoli.

According to diplomats, Kubis was hesitant to make such a move.

The UN’s political mission in Libya, which was supposed to be a formality, encountered a serious snag in September over the issue.

“Jan Kubis did not want to leave the safety of Switzerland for Libya,” one unnamed diplomat told AFP at the time. “He has a valid point. He applied for a position in Geneva, but his assignment was modified in the middle of the process.” The consequence was a three-week squabble between London, which wrote a resolution to extend the mission, and Moscow, which repeatedly threatened to exercise its veto.

On September 30, the Security Council agreed to an extension, but only until late January.

