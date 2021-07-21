Weeks after the paper folds, Hong Kong police arrest one and detain two ex-Apple Daily journalists.

According to the Associated Press, Hong Kong authorities arrested a former Apple Daily editor and detained two former journalists from the pro-democracy tabloid on Wednesday, weeks after the paper folded.

According to the South China Morning Post, former executive Editor-In-Chief Lam Man-chung of the newspaper was arrested on accusations of conspiring with foreign agents to endanger national security. Chan Pui-man and Fung Wai-kong, two former Apple Daily journalists, were jailed after their bail was cancelled following their arrests in June.

“Whoever committed an offense will be detained, regardless of their background, what they do, or what their professions are,” said Chris Tang, Hong Kong’s security minister. “It doesn’t make a difference. They will be arrested if they have committed a crime. They will be prosecuted if there is any evidence.”

Apple Daily had to stop publication after authorities froze its assets totaling $2.3 million. Its most recent issue was published on June 24.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

An unknown source was quoted by the South China Morning Post publication. Lam is the ninth member of the newspaper’s staff to be arrested in the last few weeks.

On June 17, five Apple Daily officials and editors were arrested, including Chan, the former associate publisher and deputy chief editor, and Fung, the former chief editorial writer, who was seized at the airport late last month while reportedly attempting to board a trip to the United Kingdom.

A 51-year-old former editor was arrested Wednesday in connection with a similar case in June, according to police, although they did not identify him. They also revealed on Wednesday that a 51-year-old lady and a 57-year-old male who were arrested in June had their bail revoked and were being held for further investigation.

Tang denied that the arrests would produce an atmosphere of fear among journalists, a term that refers to a climate of fear caused by political persecution.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association slammed Apple Daily’s “continuous targeting of journalists,” saying it was “surprised and bewildered” by Lam’s detention, given that the publication had already shut down.

The group also requested the administration to explain how legitimate reporting and publishing work, which is protected by the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, may be jeopardized. This is a condensed version of the information.