Weeks after the Biden-Xi summit, a US Navy destroyer sails through the Taiwan Strait.

For the 11th time this year, a US Navy destroyer has gone through the delicate international waters between Taiwan and China, one week after President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a high-level conversation to address fundamental disagreements between the two countries.

The USS Milius, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer based in Japan, “conducted a regular Taiwan Strait passage” on Tuesday local time, according to a statement from the US 7th Fleet.

The 7th Fleet stated, “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait reaffirms the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.” “Wherever international law permits, the United States military flies, sails, and operates.” Col. Shi Yi, a spokeswoman for the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command, delivered China’s answer. According to Shi, Chinese authorities kept a “tight eye” on the American ship throughout its journey.

“This move by the US poses a security danger and jeopardizes regional stability,” Shi said, adding that Chinese troops would take “necessary measures to forcefully resist all threats and provocations.”

The surrounding seas and skies, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, were normal while the warship made its way north via the strait. Since the Biden administration began office in January, the US Navy has averaged one Taiwan Strait crossing each month.

The late November 15 Biden-Xi summit provided both leaders with the opportunity to openly express the many areas of dispute in the US-China relationship. Biden asked for the construction of “common-sense guardrails” to prevent an unforeseen war from arising from the growing rivalry.

However, Washington and Beijing remain at odds over their various attitudes on Taiwan, particularly China’s strong claims to the self-ruled island and the US’s increasingly solid support for the status quo.

Despite the fact that the US has not openly proclaimed its desire to defend Taiwan from a Chinese military invasion, Taipei sees the US military presence in the region as a stabilizing force that could dissuade Beijing from using force.

Policymakers in Taiwan and the United States believe that a hypothetical cross-strait conflict would not be limited to East Asia and would have economic ramifications for markets in the Pacific and Atlantic seas.

