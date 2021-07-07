WeChat, China’s most popular social media platform, has taken down dozens of LGBT accounts and topics.

WeChat, China’s largest social media platform, has banned dozens of accounts for LGBT themes managed by university students and nongovernmental organizations without warning, citing rule violations but providing no further specifics.

Concerns have been raised that the country’s Communist Party is attempting to tighten control over LGBT content as a result of the sudden suspension.

One account owner and LGBT group creator, who begged to remain anonymous for fear of punishment, said she and scores of other account holders had gotten a message from WeChat indicating their account had broken the regulations.

She claimed all of the accounts were shut down at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

It’s unclear whether the move was authorized by Chinese officials, but it comes as the ruling party tightens political controls and attempts to muzzle critics of its leadership.

Tencent Holding Ltd., which owns WeChat, verified receiving an email seeking comment but did not answer right away.

Although homosexuality was decriminalized by the Communist Party in 1997, gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transsexuals, and other sexual minorities continue to endure prejudice. While there is increased public discussion of these concerns, authorities have restricted some LGBT activities.

According to the founder of the LGBT organisation, the government attitude is becoming increasingly severe.

According to the club’s founder, the contents of the WeChat accounts, which featured personal tales and images of group events, were deleted.

The decision was a “devastating blow,” according to a former operator of a different club for university students who pleaded not to be identified for fear of punishment.

According to the LGBT group’s creator, university officials instructed students two months ago to shut down LGBT social media organizations or refrain from disclosing their school names. Officials urged universities in Jiangsu’s eastern province to examine groups advocating for women’s rights and sexual minorities in order to “keep stability,” she added.

According to official media, surveys estimate that there are roughly 70 million LGBT people in China, or about 5% of the population.

Film festivals and other public events have been organized by some groups, although their numbers have fallen. After 11 years of operation, one of the most well-known, Shanghai Pride, canceled activities and cancelled plans without explanation last year.

The Chinese legislature has gathered public input on whether same-sex marriage should be legalized. This is a condensed version of the information.