Weapons are displayed by a Mexican indigenous self-defense group.

Indigenous members of a newly created self-defense group in Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas put on a show of strength against criminals, brandishing weapons such as automatic rifles and machetes.

In a country devastated by cartel-related violence, “El Machete” (The Machete) is one of dozens of vigilante outfits to arise.

Its members, from the Tzotziles and Tzeltzales communities, gathered at a football stadium in Pantelho on Sunday, surrounded by spectators.

In a speech, a representative for the organization claimed that they were armed “to defend their lives from the drug cartels’ assassins,” accusing local officials of working with criminals.

Its leaders requested a review of public funds and warned that the elected mayor would not be allowed to take office on October 1.

El Machete militants seized the local town hall on July 7 and clashed with a rival gang, forcing tens of thousands of people from rural areas to evacuate.

On the same day, dozens of troops and police officers arrived in town to try to restore order.

Several members of the security forces were injured in an ambush.

Since the 1990s, self-defense movements have sprung up across Mexico, primarily in the southern state of Guerrero and, more recently, in nearby Michoacan.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is against such organizations, claiming that some of them have turned into fronts for criminals.

On New Year’s Day 1994, the Zapatista National Liberation Army rose up in the mountains of Chiapas to fight for more rights for the indigenous people.

The insurgency caused a 12-day fight with the federal authorities, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of persons, the majority of them were members of the now-demobilized guerrilla group.