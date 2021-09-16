‘We Only Have Each Other’: Trans Entrepreneurs in Bangladesh Create Safe Work Environments.

Simran Snigdha was begging on the streets of Bangladesh when a chance encounter helped her get off the streets and pursue her artistic goals. She is one of an increasing number of trans persons who have found legitimate jobs as the government increases assistance for the marginalised minority.

The nearly 1.5 million transgender persons in the conservative Muslim-majority country have long suffered discrimination and violence.

They typically turn to begging, the sex trade, or criminality after being kicked out of their homes and towns, cut off from school, and despised by many jobs.

Snigdha told AFP inside a textile factory in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, “I didn’t get the opportunity — I had to blackmail people… and do prostitution.”

However, in recent years, the government has enacted new legislation, including as tax advantages for businesses who hire transgender persons, which has aided their assimilation into society.

Snigdha now works for a transgender woman-owned and operated enterprise while following her goals of becoming a painter.

As she painted, the 32-year-old stated, “I can finally pursue my favorite work.”

Snigdha noted that while she has found protection, there are many other transgender artists in need of assistance.

“I hope they don’t go back to begging for even another day.”

Snigdha, like many of her classmates, departed her rural roots in central Bangladesh for a transgender community in Dhaka at the age of 15.

She was protected by a “guruma,” a politically and socially connected transgender person who can compel citizens into the sex trade, extortion, or prevent them from gaining an education.

Snigdha’s life was turned upside down in 2019 when she glanced into a car window at a crosswalk.

Siddik Bhuyan Synthia, the transgender factory owner, stared back and invited her to join the company.

“Bullying (of transgender individuals) was the norm in the past,” Synthia told AFP.

“However, the vast bulk of society is now our well-wishers.”

“The trans people who work in my factory are regular people. They don’t want to patronize the seedy establishments,” the 38-year-old explained.

“They, like the rest of us, prefer to socialize.”

Under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a growing tolerance for sexual minorities’ rights has resulted in a slew of new laws.

Transgender individuals were recognized as a different gender in 2013, and they were allowed to register to vote as a third gender in 2018.

Affirmative action plans and a slew of benefits have also been announced by the administration.

As a result, there are a number of transgender-owned and operated enterprises — for the most part. Brief News from Washington Newsday.