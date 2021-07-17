‘We had a job to do,’ says the pilot of an emergency landing in Russia that saved everyone on board.

A pilot who lost radar contact over Russia has detailed the harrowing moment he realized he needed to make an emergency landing.

In what has been regarded as a “miracle,” all 18 individuals on board the Antonov-28 aircraft belonging to Siberian Light Aviation (SiLA) survived the event.

Around the jet lost communication after midday on Friday en way from Kedrovye to Tomsk, Siberia, there were worries for the worst. The flight had been delayed by 10 hours owing to poor weather.

Anatoly Prytkov and Farukh Khasanov, the plane’s pilots, landed the plane in an open field near Bakchar, roughly 100 miles from its intended destination.

All passengers and crew members of the An-28 airliner that crashed in the Tomsk region earlier this month were safely evacuated; medics and psychologists await them at Tomsk airport. Anatoly Prytkov, 56, a hero captain, landed the jet after both engines failed shortly after takeoff. twitter.com/x6AO1y210S

July 16, 2021 — The Siberian Times (@siberian times)

The plane rolled and the nose was damaged, but no one was hurt. Both engines failed after takeoff, according to Khasanov. “We didn’t have time to consider; we needed to get the job done. We’re in good shape. According to Gazyeta.ru, he stated, “The most important thing is that everyone is alive and well.”

Prytkov injured his leg, and Tass claimed on Saturday that he was being treated for it but will soon be able to fly again.

Meanwhile, the majority of the passengers sustained minor bruising and concussions and did not require hospitalization, according to the agency.

The plane was flipped upside down, with dirt inside the cabin and its nose shattered, as seen in still photographs and video uploaded on social media and broadcast on Russian news sources.

Pilot instructor Mikhail Adamyonok complimented the pilots after seeing the photographs, telling BFM.ru, “it is apparent that the boys did everything they could.”

He went on to say, “It’s a marvel that everyone survived.”

Those on board are extremely fortunate, given the fate of the 28 people aboard a different variant of the Antonov jet earlier this month in Russia’s far east.

After the plane, an Antonov An-26, crashed in the area of, all of the passengers died. This is a condensed version of the information.