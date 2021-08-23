We Fought Hard, but Biden ‘Abandoned’ Us, Afghan Military Officers Say.

While President Joe Biden blames Afghanistan’s government and soldiers for the country’s defeat, Afghan National Army officers allege their defeat was manufactured in Washington, D.C.

Zenger reporters in Pakistan and India used their personal networks to conduct a series of interviews with senior Afghan military officers who were directing active fighting units as the Taliban approached Kabul’s outer ring of defenses. Their accounts diverge significantly from the White House’s public statements.

Biden criticized President Ashraf Ghani’s abrupt departure as Taliban forces drew in, saying Afghan forces were “unwilling to fight for themselves.” “Mr. Ghani insisted that the Afghan soldiers fight,” Biden continued, “but he was manifestly wrong.”

These military officers in Kabul point the finger of blame in the opposite direction. According to one Afghan National Army lieutenant colonel, the US made fighting nearly difficult for the Afghans. Zenger reporters spoke with him over the course of many days as he spearheaded a segment of Kabul’s defense, then retreated inside the city with his army while fighting a series of street skirmishes. He and his family are currently in hiding.

During the siege and fall of Kabul, the army officer was one of numerous Afghan officers interrogated over the phone.

He explained why he believes Biden, not the Afghan president or the Afghan army, is to blame. Food, gasoline, and ammunition were delivered to isolated outposts by an Afghan army network of planes and helicopters. Helicopters were required to transport the injured and deploy replacement troops. Helicopters had to supply even the bases on Kabul’s hilly approaches.

He claimed that while the Afghan Army had one of the largest helicopter fleets in Central Asia, nearly all of the mechanics and maintenance crews were American contractors, many of whom had been pulled months before. Bagram Air Base, which was closed by the US military some weeks before the Taliban gained control, housed most of the helicopter repair facilities and spare parts stores. Fuel, which had previously been furnished by the United States, was likewise in short supply. The 36-year-old Afghan National Army lieutenant colonel told Zenger, “The Americans abandoned us.” “In a circumstance like this, the plan was not to forsake a country.”

