‘We Are Prepared,’ Iran says in response to Israel’s ‘Ready to Attack’ warning.

In response to Israel’s defense chief’s threat, Iran’s most elite military branch stated the Islamic Republic was prepared to deal with any future invasion by its arch-enemy.

Following a series of murky maritime incidents, including a fatal bomb onboard an Israeli-linked ship and an alleged unlawful boarding of another UAE-owned tanker in the Gulf of Oman, tensions between Iran and Israel are at an all-time high.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Ynet News that Israel is prepared to attack Iran.

“We are at a moment where we need to take military action against Iran,” he stated, according to the Israeli outlet. “Now is the moment for the international community to take action against Iran.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett remarked on a tour of Israel’s northern border with Syria and Lebanon, where hostilities would erupt just a day later, that his country aimed to unite the international community against Iran, but that it could also “act alone” against its adversary.

Then, on Thursday, Revolutionary Guard commander Major General Hossein Salami responded to Israel’s concerns when speaking to his naval soldiers on a trip to Iran’s southern coast.

“Those who employ threatening rhetoric against us, particularly the Prime Minister of the Zionist government and other regime officials, must be mindful of the potentially fatal consequences of their statements and exercise the necessary caution in their calculations,” Salami cautioned.

He went on to say that Tehran was ready for anything.

“We are prepared for every scenario,” Salami said, “and these preparations are present in various parts of our defense power, as some of these preparations were witnessed today on the Persian Gulf coastline.”

Since the 1980s, when Iran’s new revolutionary government began helping Hezbollah against an Israeli invasion of Lebanon, the two countries have actively worked against one other’s interests throughout the Middle East. Hezbollah is still active in southern Lebanon and Syria, where Israel hits suspected Iran-linked targets accused of creating advanced operating bases and moving new equipment on a daily basis.

