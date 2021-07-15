Water cannons were used to disperse protests over water shortages.

Police in India used water cannons to disperse demonstrators in Delhi who were protesting a lack of clean water.

People attempted to cut off the water connection to the home of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain. Leading members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were also present during the protest.

The DJB is in charge of Delhi’s local water supply, and Jain is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which administers the city. The water supply protest outside Jain’s house was met with water cannons from Delhi Police on Monday.

According to India Today, the BJP reportedly threatened to shut off power to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house if the crisis was not resolved within two days.

“We removed the waterline outside Jain’s house with a JCB equipment. If the Delhi government fails to fix the people’s water problem in the next two days, we will shut off the water supply to Kejriwal’s home as well,” Delhi BJP media leader Navin Kumar told NDTV.

“During the rally, the cops deployed water cannons and detained our men.”

“Despite the government’s lofty claims of providing tap water to every home, water scarcity exists in practically every part of Delhi. And there are regular complaints about the quality of water given in regions that do get water,” Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta told The Indian Express.

According to the BJP, several individuals were hurt when police used water cannons and charged at the protesters.

According to a senior police officer, roughly 300 to 400 demonstrators were barred from entering the residence, according to The Indian Express. According to the police, around ten demonstrators were detained and released, with no one being injured.

During a protest, AAP workers allegedly destroyed the water connection to Gupta’s home in Patel Nagar, accusing the neighboring Haryana government—which is run by the BJP—of failing to provide the capital with its fair share of water.

