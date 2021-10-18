Water Cannons Are Used By Italian Police Against Port Protesters.

Following a three-day protest over a new required workplace Covid pass, police in Italy fired water cannon and tear gas against protesters in the northeastern port of Trieste on Monday.

Hundreds of demonstrators and port employees clashed with dozens of riot police in riot gear as they attempted to block one of the port’s entrances on Friday to protest the implementation of the “Green Pass.”

Protesters chanted, “Liberty, liberty!” as others yelled, “We’re not violent, lay down your shields!”

After a few hours of standoff, police were able to clear the gate, forcing demonstrators to march to the city center from an adjacent parking lot.

According to the Italian news agency AGI, a sit-in at Trieste’s main plaza drew over a thousand demonstrators by Friday afternoon.

Despite being offered free Covid testing, Trieste dock workers went on strike Friday, drawing protests from all around the city.

On Friday, the Green Pass, which provides confirmation of vaccination, recent recovery from Covid-19, or a negative test, became necessary in all Italian workplaces.

The new legislation sparked a surge of protests around the country, the most of which were minor and unobtrusive.

However, during the peak of the protests on Friday, around 6,500 people gathered at the Trieste port.

Despite the fact that more than 85% of Italians over the age of 12 have gotten at least one vaccine dosage, which qualifies them for the pass, up to three million workers are expected to be unvaccinated.