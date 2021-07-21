Watch This Toll Booth Arm Batter a Van’s Rooftop Passengers in This Video

When their driver overshot a toll station in India, the automatic barrier repeatedly swung down on the passengers perched on top, giving them a bumpier ride than usual.

The film was released on official social media feeds by traffic cops in the city of Hyderabad in the Indian state of Telangana.

“Rapid driving and transporting people in a cargo wagon is always dangerous,” says a police note accompanying the video.

The event occurred just months after Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that all physical toll booths in India would be phased out by next year, with automated toll collection using GPS taking their place.

Tolls are collected in India via the FASTag system. The technology was made mandatory by the Union Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways in February. Drivers who do not use the system must pay twice as much at the remaining toll booths.

According to Rotech, an Australian manufacturer of gates and turnstiles, the automatic gate and its smooth repetitive motions are common in India. Automatic gates are preferred by businesses and government bodies since they do not emit excessive heat.

However, automatic gates have their own set of issues.

They can break down at any time or when drivers fail to pay their tolls. As technology improves, such issues have become less common, but they still necessitate the intervention of a civil official – a lane attendant — causing delays. According to traffic cops, drivers stuck in the consequent longer queues are more inclined to conduct risky lane changes.

Impatient drivers have driven through gate arms in the United States, snapping them off. According to the US Federal Highway Administration, this raises the expense of operating toll highways and generates traffic congestion.

No one aboard the Hyderabad van was hurt despite the multiple hits. Help eventually arrived to reset the barrier, causing it to stop traveling up and down.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, there are 111 interstate toll roads in the United States, totaling more than 5,600 miles. There are twenty-five of them in Puerto Rico.

According to government highway statistics collected by carinsurance.org, the Whiteface Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway in the state of New York is the most expensive road to drive in the country. More than that. This is a condensed version of the information.