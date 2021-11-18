Watch Queen Elizabeth II Make Her First Public Appearance Since Her Health Scare in the United Kingdom.

After a health scare that sent her in the hospital for the night, Queen Elizabeth II made her first public appearance on Wednesday.

The queen’s public appearance follows her absence from Britain’s Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph war memorial in London on Sunday owing to a back injury that was allegedly unrelated to her health scare.

The 95-year-old queen recovered in time to see Nick Carter, Britain’s professional head of the armed forces, who is slated to stand down at the end of November.

They gathered in Windsor Castle, which is owned by the Queen. Carter was greeted by Queen Elizabeth, who wore an orange, green, and white floral gown.

Queen Elizabeth II was pictured standing and smiling when meeting Britain’s most senior uniformed military adviser at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, despite missing a Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back. https://t.co/8mf8v6gUkt pic.twitter.com/ifQEpWVyvO “General Sir Nicholas Carter was met by Her Majesty at Windsor Castle today upon surrendering his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

According to Reuters, the queen last appeared in public on Oct. 19 at a reception for affluent business leaders in Windsor.

Since then, she has attended via video link at a virtual giving of a poetry prize to British poet and translator David Constantine. Since she had to cancel her summit presence due to physicians’ advise to rest and avoid official trips for two weeks, she also delivered a COP26 video message.