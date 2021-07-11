Watch: Prince George Reacts Joyfully to England’s Goal, and William Consoles Him After Loss

On Sunday, Prince George of Cambridge, the son of Prince William and Catherine, demonstrated the highs and lows of international soccer. And he melted the hearts of the British people as well as the rest of the world.

The family was among a rowdy throng at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday to watch England take on Italy in the 2020 European Championships, which have been postponed for a year because to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country’s national anthem, England’s lone goal in regulation, and the anguish of losing the tournament are among the clips of Prince George circulating on the internet. Following Italy’s 3-2 victory in a shootout after a 1-1 tie, William consoles a visibly upset George.

George, England’s third in line to the throne, was dressed in a suit and tie, just like his father.

Here’s George’s response after Luke Shaw scored for the home crowd to give England a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the game.

We can see how delighted William and George were, as well as the hug between Daddy and son, and then there was Mommy, in this video of the moment England scored their goal. pic.twitter.com/svvDmt2Akp

July 11, 2021 — Catherine and William (@kateandwillian)

England led 1-0 at halftime and for the next 67 minutes when Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci equalized. After two hours of play, the match was still tied at 1-1 after 90 minutes of regular and 30 minutes of overtime.

Each team was given five penalty-kick shootout shots, with England leading 2-1 after two kicks each team.

Italy had a 3-2 advantage after tying the game. England had the final kick and had a chance to tie the game. Bukayo Saka, who is one of the youngest players in Euro history, had his shot blocked by Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy. Italy won its first World Cup victory since 1968, when it overcame Yugoslavia.

In the meantime, Prince William consoled a downcast George.

James: I didn’t realize you were following #Euro2021. Me: No, I’m not.

James: How did you know England was going to lose? pic.twitter.com/apamwi9W5v/apamwi9W5v/apamwi9W5v/apamwi9W

July 11, 2021 — RevDaniel (@RevDaniel)