Watch as Spanish cops chase drug dealers in a speedboat while throwing marijuana overboard.

After maritime police in Spain hunted down the suspects in a speedboat on Dec. 5, six persons were arrested and 2.5 tons of hashish were confiscated.

Agents of the Spanish Civil Guard’s Maritime Service are seen following down suspected drug dealers who are seen dumping their goods in a region between Ayamonte and Isla Cristina, near Huelva on Spain’s southwestern coast.

According to a report filed online by Spanish police, the agents first noticed two people in a 39-foot boat with three motors.

“Given the probability of a cocaine transshipment on the high seas,” police added, “the agents decided to contact the suspects directly.”

The suspects boarded another watercraft, an inflatable boat, to flee after detecting the police presence, leaving the first boat, which was observed empty.

The crew on the inflatable boat, “made up of six people,” police said, “fled ignoring the agents’ signals, doing constant evasion maneuvers while throwing bales of hashish and fuel pouches into the sea.”

“After a protracted chase, the agents boarded the boat and arrested all six of its occupants,” police added. The culprits were taken ashore “to be brought to justice,” according to authorities.

The footage shows the criminals being pursued by police, who are waving for them to cut their engines.

The suspects disregard the police signals, turning their boat in circles and “carrying out numerous evasive maneuvers,” according to authorities, allowing them to dump the cargo into the sea. According to police, the suspects were allegedly attempting to pour fuel into the sea, probably to speed up the boat.

The police boat eventually convinces the suspects to stop throwing the stuff overboard and obey police orders. The suspects shut down the boat’s engines, and the cops board the vessel.

The investigation is still underway. It’s unknown whether the six unidentified accused drug smugglers have been charged. The officials did not say how much the drugs seized were worth.

Other warships from the corps, as well as the Portuguese National Republican Guard, aided the Spanish maritime police officers.

Spain is well-known as a transit point for drugs transported into Europe from South America. This is a condensed version of the information.