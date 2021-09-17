[Watch] As COVID-19 cases rise in China, a 4-year-old unaccompanied boy is forced into quarantine.

A video showing unaccompanied children as young as four years old being pushed into isolation wards in China has surfaced on social media amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in China’s southeastern province of Fujian.

The footage was apparently posted on the Chinese social media app Weibo on Tuesday by a nurse working in a fever clinic at Putian University’s Affiliated Hospital.

According to news outlet Wio News, it showed a 4-year-old youngster in a full hazmat suit entering an isolation unit of the hospital while hauling a bag on his own.

The clip’s validity could not be independently verified by the International Business Times. It’s also unclear when the incident took place.

The nurse said in the video that she had to watch in agony as the small kid was taken into quarantine without his parents. According to Taiwan News, she remarked, “You’re a brave man, and I wish you a speedy recovery!”

She also released another video of a toddler in a hazmat suit being escorted inside the hospital’s CT scan area by staff. “We will always wait for you, accompany you,” she wrote, “even if you are afraid.”

After testing positive for the virus, several children are reportedly being forced to enter isolation units alone. The children are highly obedient, according to the nurse, and they keep adequate social distance.

According to reports, the hospital is taking necessary precautions to make the children feel at ease, including displaying cartoon figures on the walls of the wards and giving reading materials.

On Wednesday, Fujian reported 85 new infections, with 28 of them being primary school students and eight being kindergarten students. “The children who are being treated in isolation wards are really brave and cooperative,” a nurse at the hospital told the state-run Shangai Daily.

To stop the virus from spreading, the local government has issued stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions.

The current COVID-19 epidemic in Fujian follows China’s containment of the Nanjing outbreak, the country’s largest since Wuhan, a month ago. According to reports, the first cases in Fujian were related to a primary school. One of the hardest-hit places was the city of Putian. Within four days last week, more than 100 instances were documented in the area.

As of Thursday, there were 916 active cases in China.