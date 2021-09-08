Watch as a massive swarm of mating mosquitoes obliterates the sun.

This month, a swarm of sex-crazed mosquitoes in eastern Russia swelled so large that it became a whirling tornado large enough to block sunlight.

On July 17, Alexei Ponomarev recorded video of the event as he drove through a “tornado” of millions of male insects looking for elusive ladies to mate with.

Every summer, residents of Ust-Kamchatsk, a settlement in the far eastern Russian territory of Kamchatka Krai, witness it.

Ponomarev claimed that the swarm engulfed his automobile for hundreds of yards, obstructing his view of the road. He described “pillars” of insects forming, dispersing, then reassembling in the sky above him, and stated he “dare not” open his car windows.

Lyudmila Lobkova, an entomologist, reassured Russians that the massive bug cloud is not dangerous.

“There’s nothing wrong with this place. They’re male mosquitoes who don’t chase warm-blooded animals, instead circling around one or more females to mate,” Lobkova explained.

The pillars appear to build above puddles or other “swarm markers” on the ground, according to studies of comparable insect clouds.

Locals who observe the mosquito fog rite every summer are familiar with it. They claim that the quantity of insects varies year to year depending on weather conditions.

Ponomarev stated, “It appears to me that there are more this year than normal.”

Mosquitoes and midges abound in Ust-Kamchatsk, which is surrounded by tundra and wetlands. In the summer, residents claim they had to sprint from building to building to avoid being bitten.

They claim that mosquitoes will attack even during rainstorms, unfazed by water, and that some will slip inside homes despite window and door nets.

The Kamchatsk region is home to several mosquito species. Last summer, when exceptionally hot weather resulted in greater clouds of insects, videos of tornado swarms became widespread on Russian social media.

Tourists and visitors, meanwhile, may find the “tornadoes” unnerving.

According to a 2019 study published in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, rising global temperatures may lead to increased exposure to mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika. According to the study’s authors, Sadie Ryan of the University of Florida and Colin Carlson of Georgetown University, Europe has the highest anticipated increases in population danger.

