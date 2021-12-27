[Watch] An incredible video of an elephant herd reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months has gone viral.

On social media, a video of a herd of elephants reuniting with their keeper after almost 14 months has gone viral.

The video was purportedly shot at the Elephant Nature Park refuge in Thailand’s Chiang Mai province. According to News 18, the sanctuary is run by the couple Lek Saengduean Chailert and Darrick Thomson and serves as a rehabilitation facility for rescued animals such as elephants, cats, and dogs.

Buitengebieden, a Dutch Twitter user, tweeted the video with the description “Elephants reconnect with the caretaker.” Since it was posted on Friday, it has received over 3.7 million views and has been shared 25,000 times.

Thomson may be seen standing in a tiny pool of water, calling out to the elephant herd. The animals were spotted running towards Thomson in a frenzy. The elephants embrace and caress their carer with their trunks as they get closer to him.

The video has wowed viewers on the internet. Many viewers questioned Buitengebieden about the sanctuary and its operators.

“Derek Thompson is a buddy of mine. He gave up his job as a Toronto firefighter to devote his life to elephant care. This is about the sanctuary he and his wife Lek established in Thailand “a viewer remarked

“This makes my heart melt. Those elephants adore him and are ecstatic to see him once more. Exceptionally sweet. Just pay attention to the noises they’re making. Sounds of happiness, “another person stated.

Some Twitter users talked about their time volunteering at the sanctuary.

“Nearly 20 years ago, I volunteered at the sanctuary. It’s a lovely spot. Lek doing incredible work in Thailand for elephants and refugees “a single individual wrote

Many people praised the couple’s efforts in creating a safe habitat for the animals as well as rehabilitating them.

Another user commented of Thomson, “This is a man living his best life.”