WATCH: After the US Army evacuated Kabul International Airport, the Taliban took control.

WATCH: The Taliban gained control of Kabul International Airport after the US Army evacuated it.

As the last US military plane left Kabul Monday night, gunshots could be heard from Taliban soldiers celebrating the end of America’s 20-year presence in Afghanistan. Then they invaded and took control of the airport.

According to recordings provided by a LA Times writer, Taliban fighters disguised in US army uniforms visited the former US military hangar, checking Chinook helicopters left behind and taking inventory of stuff left behind.

Republican Representative Michael McCaul told Reuters earlier this month, “We have already seen Taliban terrorists armed with US-made equipment that they acquired from Afghan forces.” The United States and our allies are in severe danger as a result of this.”

Before leaving Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, the US military disabled its armored vehicles, equipment, and planes, according to a source. The military maintained the equipment operational until the mission ended on Monday before boarding the final flight. The US military left 70 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, 73 planes, and 27 Humvee tactical vehicles at Kabul International Airport.

“It’s a complex technique, a complex and time-intensive procedure to tear down those systems so we de-militarized those systems so they’ll never be used again,” Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. told CNN.

According to The Guardian, Taliban fighters began securing the airport’s perimeters, removing enormous barricades, and unlocking the airport gates following the US military pullout. At one point, fighters walked down the airport runway to celebrate their victory.

“After 20 years, we have finally conquered the Americans. According to the website, Mohammad Islam, a Taliban guard with a Kalashnikov pistol stationed at the airport, said, “They have left, and now our country is free.” “We have a clear idea of what we want. We want Shariah (Islamic law) as well as peace and stability.”

US President Joe Biden congratulated US Marines in Afghanistan for the final retrograde mission in a statement released Monday. Based on the recommendations of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and field commanders, President Biden stated that the US will complete its airlift mission as planned and will not extend its presence in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 deadline.

In a statement, President Biden said, "Our troops have just completed the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US civilians, nationals of our allies, and US Afghan allies." "They got away with it," says the narrator.