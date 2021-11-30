[Watch] A video of a rare blue-tongued lizard with two heads and three eyes has gone viral.

A video of a blue-tongued lizard from an Australian zoo has gone viral on the internet. The unique reptile, which has two heads and three eyes, one of which is a Cyclops eye, has wowed internet surfers all across the world.

Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, released the remarkable video of the strange reptile. Brewer, who has over 5.7 million Instagram followers, frequently posts photos and videos of uncommon reptiles.

“Wow, this is incredible! This little blue tongue skink is wonderful. Can you believe what you’re seeing?” The video, which has nearly 70,000 likes since its debut last week, was captioned by Brewer. The reptile is shown in greater detail in this footage.

“One in a million…one in ten million,” he continues, pointing to the lizard’s third eye, which is situated halfway between the two heads. Only the outer two eyes appear to be functional.

Officials at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby dubbed the exceptionally unusual reptile Lucky two years ago.

Despite the fact that blue tongue lizards are prevalent in Australia, Lucky’s abnormality sets it apart. According to News 18, it has been receiving the greatest care from experts at the reptile park.

Some specialists believe that the lizard should be released into the wild to live. Officials from the reptile park, on the other hand, fear the animal will be unable to defend itself in the wild and may even have food challenges as a result of the abnormality.

When the reptile eats, it uses both of its heads, according to Brewer. The lizard, on the other hand, need assistance and must be given special attention until it learns to eat on its own.

Blue-tongued lizards are the largest members of the skink family and are nonpoisonous. They use their blue tongue as a protection strategy to terrify predators when they are threatened. They also use their tongue to flatten their bodies and make them appear larger than they are.