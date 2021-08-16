Was the Taliban’s victory unavoidable?

The Afghan government’s rapid demise has bolstered President Joe Biden’s contention that nothing more could have been done. Was the Taliban’s victory, however, unavoidable?

The 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan in the closing months indicated to critics of Biden’s choice to terminate America’s longest war that the US could give some stability – helping to safeguard women’s rights and counter-terrorism operations – at a cost that was minimal by Pentagon standards.

The argument is dismissed by Biden and his backers, who claim that US troops were only safe because the Taliban agreed to hold fire as part of a departure deal.

While Kabul’s fall was not “inevitable,” according to Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security advisor, the Afghan government did not exploit the capabilities developed by the US.

“What we discovered over the course of the last two weeks is that no amount of training, equipping, money, or lives sacrificed by the US would have put the Afghan army in a position to be able to sustain that country on its own,” Sullivan told NBC television.

“I was there,” said Lucas Kunce, an Afghan war veteran running for Senate in Missouri. Today was bound to happen. Anyone who claims otherwise is either lying or would have kept us there indefinitely.”

Former President Donald Trump, who has slammed Biden for his role in the breakdown of the Afghan government, appeared to concede the inevitability just days after his administration signed the Taliban pullout agreement in February 2020.

Trump added, “You can only hold someone’s hand for so long.” When asked if Afghan forces could protect themselves, Trump replied, “I think they can, but I don’t know.”

After more than $2 trillion in investment and the deaths of nearly 2,500 Americans, polls revealed that the American people wanted the war that began after the September 11, 2001 attacks to end.

However, Richard Fontaine, the Center for a New American Security’s chief executive officer, believes that a limited US presence may have safeguarded benefits, notably for Afghans who fear a return of Taliban brutality.

“It turns out that a small, long-term presence of international soldiers – of which the US was not the majority, by the way – was not enough to defeat the Taliban, but it was the difference between the Afghan government falling to the Taliban and the Afghan government collapsing to the Taliban. Brief News from Washington Newsday.