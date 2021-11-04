Was Saudi Arabia Complicit in the Terrorist Attacks of September 11th, 2001? Declassified FBI documents are made public.

Hundreds of pages of newly declassified papers indicating Saudi Arabia’s possible involvement in the September 11 attacks were published by the FBI on Wednesday.

The inquiry of three Saudi nationals, including a Saudi Embassy employee in Washington, and whether they had advanced knowledge of the attacks was outlined in the 700-page document. According to an FBI report released in May, they judged that there was insufficient evidence to accuse any of the three Saudis with illegally assisting the Sept. 11 terrorists.

“Specifically, in relation to the 9/11 attacks, the hijackers were aware of a martyrdom mission but were unaware of its nature until soon before the attack for operational security concerns,” according to the document.

According to the Associated Press, the document also stated that al Qaeda segregated roles within its big attacks and “did not make the attack plans known in advance to others” for fear of news leaking out.

The FBI declassified a 16-page document two months ago on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, prompting the latest release of the declassified papers. According to CBS News, the records showed a message indicating “substantial logistic help” obtained by two Saudi hijackers in the United States.

According to the FBI memo that concludes the inquiry, “no further groups or persons responsible for the attack other than those now accused” have been uncovered.

According to the FBI, none of the three Saudi nationals have been charged and have all departed the country.

Despite the lack of evidence, the newly revealed FBI records show that the Saudi government aided and supported al Qaeda hijackers.