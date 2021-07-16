Wallis and Futuna are two Pacific Islands that have been designated as Covid-free.

The Pacific archipelago of Wallis and Futuna has declared itself Covid-free, with no instances reported among the 11,500 residents of the French isolated island since April 1, according to authorities.

Despite the fact that several distant Pacific island governments have remained virus-free since closing their borders shortly after the epidemic began, the chance of an outbreak remains considerable.

The administrator superior of the French overseas collectivity said on Thursday that the Covid-19 virus is “unanimously… free of circulation.”

However, wearing a mask in public places is still required, and authorities reminded locals that vaccination was the “only way to permanently end the epidemic.”

So far, 41% of the population has been fully vaccinated, with over 55% receiving only one dose.

Experts have warned that more epidemics are possible on Pacific islands.

Fiji, which went a year without community transmission, has been hit by a viral outbreak since April.

Experts say Fiji provides a sad case study in how quickly the Delta form can spread among island communities, with daily cases surpassing 1,200 on Thursday.

Between March and April, Wallis and Futuna registered 445 coronavirus cases, with seven deaths.