W.House. Biden Nominates Powell For New Term As Fed Chairman:

Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term as Federal Reserve Chair by US President Joe Biden on Monday, allowing him to continue managing the economy’s recovery from Covid-19.

If confirmed by the Senate, Powell will lead the central bank’s response to the fallout from last year’s record downturn, as well as the fight against rising inflation, which has put pressure on Biden’s administration and the Fed’s cheap money policies.

Progressive members of the president’s Democratic Party had urged him to replace Powell, a Republican, with a more liberal choice like Fed Governor Lael Brainard, but the White House stated that she would serve as vice chair alongside Powell.

In a statement, Biden added, “We can’t just go back to where we were before the pandemic; we need to rebuild our economy better.”

“I’m convinced that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard’s concentration on low inflation, stable pricing, and full employment will strengthen our economy more than ever before.”

Powell was appointed by Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, and took office in 2018, leading the central bank’s reaction to the massive financial downturn, which saw it reduce its lending rate to zero and pump trillions of dollars into the economy.

As the economy has improved, the bank has reversed those policies, but inflation has risen, contributing to a decline in Biden’s approval ratings.

Powell, on the other hand, modified Fed policy to maintain interest rates lower for longer than usual in order to promote full employment, particularly for minorities and underserved groups.

Powell and other central bank chiefs think that the inflation surge is only temporary, and that rate hikes are unlikely until at least the middle of next year.